I-League Championship Phase: Sreenidi Deccan victorious

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 7

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) went down to Sreenidi Deccan FC (0-2) in their I-League Championship Phase today. The first chance of the match came in the fourth minute after Robin Singh’s clever pass from a throw-in found Kean Lewis standing open inside the penalty area. However, the winger’s volleyed shot went just wide of the target.

Sreenidi Deccan FC took the lead in the 17th minute through Louis Ogana. Kurtis Guthrie almost made it 1-1. However, his effort was inches wide of the goal’s frame.

The RGPFC continued to push for the equaliser. At the half time, the score was 0-1. In the 42nd minute, goalkeeper Jaspreet Singh also did well to keep out a header with a fingertip save. Guthrie and Maheson Singh came close to scoring five minutes after the restart, but to no avail. The attacking pressure continued to flow for the RGPFC, but Sreenidi struck against the run of play as Ogana scored from outside the penalty area in the 70th minute.