I-League: Delhi club finish nail-biting tie with victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

Delhi Heroes Football Club, a part of Minerva Football Academy (Mohali), faced a 1-2 defeat against Mohammedan Sporting Club of Kolkata in a gripping I-League encounter.

In a battle marked by nail-biting suspense and unforeseen twists, fans gathered at the iconic Namdhari Sports Complex were left stunned as the mighty Delhi club narrowly succumbed to the resilient Mohammedan SC in an electrifying match. The final whistle sealed a heart-stopping 2-1 victory in the favour of the Kolkata giants.

The atmosphere was charged with adrenaline right from the kick-off, as Mohammedan SC wasted no time in declaring their intentions. Igniting the crowd with an ace display of skill, they stunningly secured two early goals.

Delhi HC, caught off-guard, found themselves trailing by a seemingly insurmountable 2-0 margin. Undeterred by this cruel twist of fate, the warriors from Delhi rose to the challenge, roaring with a burning desire to overcome adversity.

Meanwhile, Delhi Club launched some attacks. The tension escalated, as players from both teams started playing an attacking game.

Despite Delhi’s relentless pursuit of redemption, their efforts were seemingly thwarted at every turn. Chances came and went, leaving supporters on the edge of their seats.

Just when it seemed all was lost, the 98th minute brought a revelation as Bali Gagandeep rose like a phoenix to pull off one for the hosts.

Armed with this battle-tested experience, Delhi will redouble their efforts and forge an unbreakable resolve to triumph in future encounters.

