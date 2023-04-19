I-League: Delhi FC beat Techtro Swades United

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 18

Delhi FC defeated Techtro Swades United (4-1) in the ongoing I-League Second Division match at Minerva Academy Ground. Delhi lads drew the first blood through Hriatzuala net in the 11th minute of the game. Just a few minutes later, veteran striker Bali Gagandeep made it 2-0.

Techtro, who had won the reverse fixture, made a comeback into the game as they pulled off one through Priyanshu in the 20th minute. However, Delhi FC’s captain restored their two-goal lead just before halftime. Balwant Singh successfully scored the third goal for the side. After the lemon-break, Bhupinder extended the lead further by netting a goal in the 70th minute.

With this result, Delhi FC bagged three points against formidable Techtro Swades United. Delhi FC now gear up to face Jagat Singh Palahi on April 24, while Techtro Swades United will face Mumbai City Reserves on April 21 in Mumbai.