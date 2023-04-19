I-League: Delhi FC beat Techtro Swades United

Mohali, April 18
Delhi FC defeated Techtro Swades United (4-1) in the ongoing I-League Second Division match at Minerva Academy Ground. Delhi lads drew the first blood through Hriatzuala net in the 11th minute of the game. Just a few minutes later, veteran striker Bali Gagandeep made it 2-0.
Techtro, who had won the reverse fixture, made a comeback into the game as they pulled off one through Priyanshu in the 20th minute. However, Delhi FC’s captain restored their two-goal lead just before halftime. Balwant Singh successfully scored the third goal for the side. After the lemon-break, Bhupinder extended the lead further by netting a goal in the 70th minute.
With this result, Delhi FC bagged three points against formidable Techtro Swades United. Delhi FC now gear up to face Jagat Singh Palahi on April 24, while Techtro Swades United will face Mumbai City Reserves on April 21 in Mumbai.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit
The Investigating Officer has been directed to conclude inve...
2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’
17 men arrested during what authorities called "Operation Br...
India coordinating with various countries on safety of Indians in Sudan
Government sources say the ground situation in that country ...
Ailing Nepal President Poudel being airlifted to AIIMS
Poudel was admitted to a hospital in Maharajganj, Kathmandu
Jaishankar speaks to Saudi Arabia, UAE foreign ministers over situation in Sudan
India is closely watching the situation in Sudan, especially...