I League: Punjab FC to clash with Churchill Brothers today

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 28

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will be looking forward for a win to maintain their position on the top of the point’s table against Churchill Brothers during a Round 20 fixture of the I League at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, on March 1.

This will be RGPFC’s penultimate match at home of the season and the league leaders are unbeaten at home. Team members are confident after defeating Sudeva Delhi FC (8-0) in their previous match which helped them leap ahead of Sreenidi Deccan to the top of the table. Churchill Brothers will take the field after their hard-fought win against Kenkre FC at Goa.

“The most important aspect from the last match was getting three points and it will be the same for the match tomorrow. We are against a quality side and should be focused against them in order to secure all three points,” said RGPFC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis during the pre-match press conference.

On the minimal gap between matches, the coach said: “It is a problem that every team faces and we are obligated to overcome this situation. We are providing everything possible for the players to recover as soon as possible to perform well.”

RGPFC midfielder Juan Carlos Nellar, during the pre-match press conference, said: “I am happy to help the team in every possible way and reach the objective. The energy is high in the dressing room and we are focused and confident of securing three points from the match”.

The host side had played a goalless draw against Churchill Brothers FC in the reverse fixture in Goa last year. RGPFC are currently first in the table with 43 points from 19 matches, while Churchill Brothers FC are fourth in the table with 29 points from 19 matches.