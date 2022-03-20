I-League: Punjab FC to take on NEROCA today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will face NEROCA FC in its next Hero I-League 2021-22 match at Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal, on March 20. The club is currently placed third on the league’s points table with 10 points from five matches. In its last game, RGPFC lads went down to Sreenidi Deccan FC (1-2).

Assistant Coach Floyd Pinto said: “We are not happy with the result in the last match and our performance in terms of our intensity and the way we were creating and converting chances. We know NEROCA is going to be a tough opposition and their players are good in possession of the ball. So, we will have to be at the top of our game.”

Sumeet Passi, who scored the only goal for the side in the last match, said the team would look forward to improve its overall performance.

“There are several areas where we want to improve. The team is confident ahead of the next match and we know that we must play to our full potential to get the desired result,” Sumeet said. —