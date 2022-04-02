I-League: Punjab FC to take on Sudeva Delhi today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

RoundGlass Punjab FC will go up against Sudeva Delhi FC in its next match of the I-League in Kolkata on April 2. The fixture will be held at the Kalyani Stadium.

The club will head into the next game after a week’s gap. It lost its previous match against Real Kashmir FC by two goals.

Speaking during the pre-match press conference today, Head Coach Ed Engelkes said: “The team’s preparation has been good. We have talked about our philosophy and it is nice to see that the players are getting a better understanding of how we want to play. The most important message is that we must be together as a team. Everyone is eager and looking forward to the game.”

“Sudeva Delhi FC is a technical team and wants to build up play from the back. It is important that we are aware of its strengths. However, for me, the most important thing is looking at my own team and how we adapt our strategy according to the opponent. It will be a competitive match tomorrow. My message for the team is – inspire people with your game, showcase yourself, play brave and we will see which team is better!” Engelkes stated.