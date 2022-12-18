I-League: Punjab play goalless draw against Churchill Brothers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 17

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) held on to a goalless draw by Churchill Brothers in a Round 8 tie of the I-League at Tilak Maidan, Vasco de Gama (Goa). RGPFC climbed one place up in the table to 4th spot.

RGPFC coach Staikos Vergetis made one change to the starting line-up from their last match as he brought in Hmingthanmawia to replace injured Deepak Devrani in centre of defence.

Churchill Brothers, meanwhile, lined up their strong side to secure three points at home. The first half saw little attacking intent

from both sides as most of the football was played in the middle of the pitch without much progress going forward. The flow of the game was also interrupted due to fouls committed by both sides.

The best chance of the first half came at the end of the stoppage time for Churchill Brothers from a free kick. Spaniard Pedro’s delivery found PonifVaz inside the box, but he could not tip it over the rushing RGPFC keeper Kiran Kumar Limbu.

The second half started with more attacking intent from RGPFC. The gaffer introduced Juan Mera to provide more attacking depth. RGPFC had a glorious chance to take the lead through Pranjal Bhumij, whose shot was saved by Churchill Brothers custodian Albino Gomes. Churchill Brothers maintained most of the possession, but were unable to create any meaningful chances.

RGPFC have 14 points from seven matches, while Churchill Brothers FC now have nine from eight matches. RGPFC will return home in Panchkula for their next match against Gokulam Kerala FC on December 21.