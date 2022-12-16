I-league: Punjab to take on Churchill Brothers today

Chandigarh, December 15
RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will look forward to maintain their winning momentum and remain in the top half of the I-League 2022-23 table in their Round 8 match against Churchill Brothers FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa, tomorrow.
RoundGlass Punjab FC are confident after
winning their previous round fixture against table toppers Real Kashmir FC at Srinagar.
“Our last game was a tough one as we were expecting. But our players played excellent both in attack and defence. We succeeded in our plan and returned with a big victory. As far as our next game against Churchill Brothers is concerned, it’s once more a tough match against quality players and a good team,” said RGPFC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis during the pre-match press conference.
RoundGlass Punjab FC have been stellar in defence throughout the season and have conceded few goals. The trio of Adnan Secerovic, Brandon Vanlalremdika and Freddy Lallawmawma had marshalled the midfield well supporting the defence as well as creating chances for the attacking line.
