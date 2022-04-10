I League: Round Glass Punjab FC to face Mohammedan SC today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 9

Round Glass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will play against leaders Mohammedan SC in its next match of the Hero I League at Naihati Stadium, West Bengal, tomorrow.

In its last outing, RGPFC lads had recorded a (3-1) victory against Indian Arrows. The Punjab-based outfit is currently placed fourth on the points table on a par with Sreenidi Deccan FC.

“I am happy with our performance against Indian Arrows. We were quite organised and did well to keep the ball and create chances. We have prepared for this game like we always do. Mohammedan SC has several quality players and has got good results recently. They will be confident and so will we. It should be a nice challenge tomorrow,” said Head Coach Ed Engelkes.

Talking about the remaining three fixtures in the first phase against Mohammedan SC, TRAU FC, and Gokulam Kerala FC, he said: “We have a couple of teams left to play who are on the top of the league table. It will be good to see if we are competitive with them and that is the biggest challenge for tomorrow and for the coming games. In the end, we will see who comes out on top.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Shankar Sampingiraj said the side was eagerly waiting to face the table leaders and register an outright win.

“We were happy to pick up three points against Arrows, but also disappointed that we didn’t keep the clean sheet. However, the mood in the dressing room is positive and everyone is looking forward to this game now. We are expecting a tough game against Mohammedan. It promises to be an exciting game for the fans as both teams are well-matched and will be fighting for the win.”