I-League: RoundGlass Punjab face Sreenidi Deccan today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will go up against Sreenidi Deccan FC in its next match of the I-League Championship Phase at Kalyani Stadium (West Bengal) on May 7. In their previous face-off, the Punjab-based team went down 1-2. The match will be the club’s penultimate fixture in this season’s I-League with NEROCA FC being the opponents in the last round of games.

“Our approach for this match remains the same and everyone in the team is in good spirits. It’s our job to get the players fresh for tomorrow’s match and let us see if we are able to that. It’s the team that is able to offer the most on the field that will win, and we hope to be on the right side of the result,” said head coach Ed Engelkes. He further added, “In our last game, we did not start well and know that we have to do better than that. We must play well till the final whistle, and we have spoken about this among the team. Sreenidi has developed as a team over the season but we want to focus on our side.”