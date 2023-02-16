I League: RoundGlass Punjab FC beat Aizawl, bag 3 points

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 15

A fine finish by Bhutanese forward Chencho Gylteshen helped RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) beat Aizawl FC (1-0) and secure all three points in a crucial Round 17 fixture of the I-League at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Mizoram.

RGPFC remained at the second place with this win on head-to-head record along with Sreenidi Deccan. RGPFC coach Staikos Vergetis made three changes to the starting line-up bringing in Gyeltshen, Freddy Lallawmawma and Abhishek Singh instead of Juan Carlos Nellar, Khaimingthang Lhungdim and Brandon Vanlalremdika. Aizawl FC coach Caetano Pinho fielded his strong side in their home ground looking to create an upset in the match.

Aizawl FC started the first half by attacking the RGPFC box with a couple of good crosses. RGPFC quickly started to take control of the possession and played better football in the first half, but could not convert the possession into clear-cut chances. Both teams struggled to find openings in the final third as they could not register even one shot on target in the first half.

RGPFC started the second half more cautiously by pressing the Aizawl midfield and showing intensity going forward. They were rewarded in the 53rd minute for the pressure. Gylteshen finished a superb solo run through the left wing, dropping three defenders and beating the Aizawl keeper Vikram Singh, which proved to be the match winner.

Aizawl tried hard to find the equaliser, but all their attacks were thwarted by the RGPFC defence. Kiran Kumar Limbu, who was adjudged the Hero of the Match, made some crucial saves to help his team secure all three points and keep the pressure on table toppers Sreenidi Deccan.