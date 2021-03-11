I-League: RoundGlass Punjab FC end campaign with draw

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) played out a 3-3 draw against NEROCA FC in its last fixture of the I League 2021-22 season, at Kalyani Stadium. Freddy Lallawmawma and Travis Major scored one goal apiece for the Club in the first half, with Robin Singh finding the net early in the second half.

Major registered the game’s first shot on the target in the second minute as both sides looked to play with an attacking intent. The first goal came in the 14th minute through Lallawmawma, who latched on to the ball in the penalty area and finished with aplomb to register his first-ever I-League goal.

Just five minutes later, Kurtis Guthrie almost made it two. However, his header hit the post. Moments after, he fired another header from Robin’s cross from the right – this time, the shot was kept out by the keeper. In the 28th minute, the lead was doubled as Maheson Singh’s corner-kick found Major free at the far post, who headed the ball home.

NEROCA FC’s Vicky Meitei scored for his team in the 36th minute to make it 2-1.

In the 49th minute, Robin registered RGPFC’s third goal. Mera scored for NEROCA from the penalty spot in the 55th minute.

RGPFC continued to push forward in attack, with Maheson, Robin and Guthrie all coming close to scoring. On the other end, Jaspreet did well to keep the opposition shots from distance at bay.

With four minutes of regulation time left, Ben Nash scored for NEROCA to level the score.

Despite a late attacking surge from the RGPFC, the match ended with the score at 3-3.