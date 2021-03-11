I-League: RoundGlass Punjab FC to face Mohammedan SC today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will be up against Mohammedan SC in its next game of the I-League Championship Phase on April 26 at Naihati Stadium, West Bengal. In the previous encounter between the two teams, RGPFC had logged a (3-1) win over Mohammedan SC.

“Nothing has changed in our approach or preparation. Of course, the results in the previous two games were disappointing, but I feel that the way we played was good. The prizes are given away at the end of the league and till then, anything can happen. We need to play five finals and that’s what we are focused on. I am quite confident that we will do well tomorrow,” said Head Coach Ed Engelkes.

He said: “The two teams know each other well and it will be a competitive game once again. With spectators expected to come to the stadium, it will definitely be nice for the match and provide a good atmosphere to the occasion.”

Striker Ashish Jha said: “Everyone in the team is optimistic and motivated to give his best. The match will be a tough one tomorrow. They are a good team and so are we. We know that we have to put in maximum effort to win the match.”