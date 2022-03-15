I-League: RoundGlass Punjab FC to face Sreenidi Deccan today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will face debutant Sreenidi Deccan FC in their next Hero I-League’s tie at Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal, on March 15.

After four rounds, RGPFC is placed third on the league’s points table with a tally of 10 points. In its previous match, the side had recorded a 4-3 win against Aizawl FC.

“We have done our preparation in the best possible way. With the games coming thick and fast, we are doing everything we can to get the team refreshed and regenerated and will aim to apply what we have learned,” said Head Coach Ashley Westwood.

He said: “We are aware that that Sreenidi is a tough side to face. It is going to be a highly competitive and tough game tomorrow.”

Defender Bikash Yumnam, who scored the winning goal in the previous fixture, said: “Scoring that goal and being named captain was a special moment for me and I am thankful to my coaches, staff and teammates for trusting me. I am happy that we can win the game. For tomorrow, we have prepared well and have our plans in place.”