I-league: RoundGlass Punjab log victory in sole-goal match

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 20

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) got the better of Kolkata giants Mohammedan Sporting by a solitary goal to register their second consecutive win in the 16th I-League, at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3 here today. Luka Majcen scored the only goal of the match as early as in the third minute to give the hosts a desired start.

RGPFC gaffer Staikos Vergetis made his intentions clear when he started with a three-men backline while Mohammedan coach Andrey Chernyshov went in with a 4-4-2 formation. The high-press tactics of the RGPFC worked as even though the visitors enjoyed the lion’s share of possession throughout the game, they found it hard to get enough space or openings.

At the half-hour mark, Luka could have doubled the lead, but this time his brilliant volley on the turn with a defender on his shoulder beat the keeper, but hit the crossbar and came back into play.

Mohammedan got a chance through Abhishek Halder in the 36th minute, but his volley from inside the RGPFC box from a good team move flew over keeper Kiran Limbu’s goal. The second-half remained goalless.

Majcen was adjudged the Hero of the Match. RoundGlass will play Rajasthan United FC next at the same venue on November 23.

