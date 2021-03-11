I-League season: Staikos is head coach of RoundGlass Punjab FC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 11

RoundGlass Punjab FC has appointed Staikos Vergetis as the head coach for the forthcoming Hero I-League 2022-23 season.

Vergetis (46), who hails from Greece, has nearly a decade’s experience working as a head coach at the senior level in his home country as well as Cyprus.

“I am honoured to start a new journey with RoundGlass Punjab FC as a head coach. It is a new challenge and I look forward to leading the team towards achieving its objectives. The club’s vision matches completely with mine, and I am excited to take charge of the side and play an attractive style of football,” said Vergetis, who helped Asteras Tripolis in the 2013-14 season of the Super League Greece to secure qualification to the UEFA Europa League qualifying round, and made it to the group stage for the first time in the club’s history in 2014-15.

It was followed by another successful campaign that saw Asteras Tripolis qualify directly for the UEFA Europa League 2015-16 group stage after finishing third in the Greek championship, the club’s best-ever league finish in its history.