Income Tax complaint against GBP group directors

Tribune News Service

Ramkrshan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, February 11

Dr Aman Inder Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate, has issued a summons to the directors of M/s Gupta Builders and Promoters Private Limited for May 2 in a complaint filed by the Income Tax Department. The orders have been issued against Satish Kumar, Raman Kumar Gupta and Pardeep Kumar Gupta.

Sajal Koser, Special Public Prosecutor of the Income Tax Department, Chandigarh, has filed a complaint on behalf of the department under Sections 276B r/w U/s 278B of the Income Tax Act, 1961, for the financial year 2017-18/assessment year 2018-19.

According to the complaint, Rs 5,18,42,449 was deducted by the company and its directors but was not deposited in the government treasury within the prescribed time limit for the financial year 2017-18 and assessment year 2018-19,

The complaint says that it had been revealed that during the default year, the directors and in charge of the company had deducted tax at source (TDS) in all quarters on different dates of the financial year 2017-18/ assessment year 2018-19 amounting to Rs5,18,42,449 but failed to deposit the same in the Central Government Account as required under the provisions of the Income Tax Act within the prescribed period of time as laid down in Section 200 of the Income Tax Act.

The department says that in the reply to the show cause notice the representative of the company cited the financial crunch as reason for its failure to deposit the amount in time. On another date, nobody appeared from the company.

