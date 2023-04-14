IAF chief VR Chaudhari to review progress of IAF heritage centre at Chandigarh on Saturday

PTI

Chandigarh, April 14

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari will visit the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre here on Saturday to review its progress.

During his visit, the Chief of the Air Staff will be briefed on the progress of the work at the Heritage Centre.

He will also interact with the team responsible for setting up of the Heritage Centre and will take stock of the preparations being made for its inauguration, according to an official statement issued here on Friday.

It said the Heritage Centre is being built with state-of-the-art technology and is IAF's first Heritage Centre.

Its exhibits will be a source of inspiration for future generations and will showcase the indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force, it said.

The inauguration of the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre by the Defence Minister is scheduled to take place on May 8, and the Centre is expected to attract a large number of visitors from all over the country, it said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Union Territory of Chandigarh and the IAF for setting up of the centre was inked last year.

