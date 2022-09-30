IAF drill: 4-hour daily flight curbs at airport

Mohali: In view of the IAF exercise at Sukhna, there will be no flight operations from 9 am to 10.30 am and 3 pm to 5.30 pm from September 30 to October 8 at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport. CEO Rakesh Ranjan Sahay requested travellers to confirm timings.
Air India had cancelled Alliance Air 9i-817/818 flight for nine days, while IndiGo had rescheduled Dubai flight departure from 5.40 pm to 6.35 pm. Air Vistara had rescheduled six flights, and IndiGo and Alliance Air eight each. — TNS
9-day restrictions
No flights allowed between 9 am to 10.30 am and 3 pm to 5.30 pm from September 30 to October 8. Airlines have cancelled or reschedule some flights.
