IAF officer killed during robbery bid cremated at Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 24

Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Archisha Jaswal, a resident of Jal Vayu Towers, Sunny Enclave, Kharar, was cremated at Balongi crematorium today.

Her family has been staying in Kharar for the past 12 years.

Air Force officials, retired defence personnel of the housing society and a large number of well-wishers were present at the cremation.

Squadron Leader Archisha, daughter of Commander Jai Karan Jaswal (retd), was allegedly attacked by a mess worker on July 14 after gaining entry into her official residence in the Pathankot airbase with an intention of committing robbery. The officer was asleep and woke up when she heard some noises. She had tried to confront the intruder who attacked her with a knife, causing her multiple injuries, police had said.

She was rushed to a hospital and later referred to the Army's Command Hospital in Chandimandir, where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday night.

BJP leader Kamaldeep Saini paid homage to the slain officer and offered his condolences to her family. He also slammed the state government, Mohali administration officials, police officials for not being present during the last rites.

"No official from the local administration, police or the state government was present," he stated.

