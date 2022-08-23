IAF show at Sukhna Lake on Oct 6, 8

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct an air show at Sukhna Lake on October 6 and 8. The one-hour show will include advance fighters, transport aircraft, helicopters and the Suryakiran aerobatics team.

A presentation about the event was given by the Chief Coordination Officer of Air Force Day Parade, Group Captain Kapil GuIiyani, during the second coordination meeting held under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal today. A programme will also be conducted by the Akashganga Paratrooper team.