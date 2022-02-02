Graft case: Punjab IAS officer in judicial remand

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 1

A day after Punjab Roadways Director Paramjit Singh was arrested for graft, the CBI court today sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

PK Dogra, Special Public Prosecutor of the CBI, told the court that Paramjit Singh was arrested on the charge of taking Rs2 lakh as bribe for recommending the name of an officer for promotion.

The CBI had carried out a raid when the IAS officer was allegedly receiving the bribe for recommending the officer’s name to the Principal Secretary, Transport Department, Punjab, for promotion. The person from whom he had allegedly demanded the bribe had approached the CBI with a complaint. —

