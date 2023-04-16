ICWA, Panjab University to ink pact

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 15

Ambassador Vijay Thakur Singh, DG, Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), will visit Panjab University from April 16 to 17 to execute a MoU between the two institutions. This collaboration will seek to pursue and expand awareness and knowledge on international affairs and foreign policies.

Coordinator of the programme Dr Priyatosh Sharma said the collaboration would aim at organising joint events. The PU would act as facilitator to the ICWA in coordination with universities, academic institutions, corporate/NGOs, industrial bodies and public sector undertakings (PSUs) located in Punjab.

The PU and the ICWA will also undertake joint studies through mutually agreed modalities on issues of common interest.