ICWA, Panjab University to ink pact

Chandigarh, April 15
Ambassador Vijay Thakur Singh, DG, Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), will visit Panjab University from April 16 to 17 to execute a MoU between the two institutions. This collaboration will seek to pursue and expand awareness and knowledge on international affairs and foreign policies.
Coordinator of the programme Dr Priyatosh Sharma said the collaboration would aim at organising joint events. The PU would act as facilitator to the ICWA in coordination with universities, academic institutions, corporate/NGOs, industrial bodies and public sector undertakings (PSUs) located in Punjab.
The PU and the ICWA will also undertake joint studies through mutually agreed modalities on issues of common interest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city
Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...
Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University
As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...
CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder
In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...
‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police
Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...
Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA
Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...