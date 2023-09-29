Identify land for Panchkula C&D waste by Oct 4: MC chief

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 28

MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta today directed officials of the engineering wing to expedite the work of A roads.

Gupta asked officials about the land for the construction and demolition (C&D) waste, on which the Executive Engineer concerned informed him that they were scouting for land. The MC chief ordered that the land should be identified by October 4.

He asked officials about the tender for lifting of horticulture waste and the purchase of equipment, to which officials told him that the tender for horticulture waste had been cancelled and the process for the new tender had begun. On the construction of a dharamshala at Saketri village, officials told him that the land for the purpose was yet to be identified. He directed them to expedite the work.

