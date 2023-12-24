IELTS institute loses licence

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 23

The administration today cancelled the licence of Smart Alpine Education Firm, an IELTS coaching institute in Phase 3B2 here.

Sandeep Kaur of Phase 3B2 was licensed to operate the institute till March 10, 2024.

A notice was issued on non-receipt of a monthly report from the firm, but it returned with ‘unclaimed’ remark.

Later, a representative from the firm informed the administration that the firm had closed in October 2022 due to Covid-19. The licence has now been cancelled due to the violation of the provisions of the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act, 2012.

