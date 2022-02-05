If voted to power, BJP will revise industrial policy, says Vashisht

Mohali, February 4
Braving inclement weather, Sanjeev Vashisht, BJP candidate from Mohali, continued his door-to-door campaigning in Phase 9 here. He shared information about the Modi government’s policies with the people.
Vashisht also appealed to people to give a chance to the BJP in Punjab. He said the Modi government could only solve the issues and problems of the people of Mohali.
Later, Vashisht went to the Industrial Area, Phase 9. While interacting with people, he said a country could flourish only if the industry and trade were strong. MLAs and ministers of the Congress government only looted people.
Vashisht said the BJP government at the Centre always emphasised on providing better facilities to all sections of society. After coming to the power, the BJP would revise the industrial policy, which would not only increase the employment opportunities but also put Punjab back on the path of progress.
Ramesh Verma, Prakashwati, Jatinder Goyal, Arun Sharma, Dinesh Sarma, Satish Saini, Shiv Kumar Duggal, HS Setia, Rajinder Sharma, Pritpal Sharma, Lakshan Das and Dhruv Goyal were among those present on the occasion.
