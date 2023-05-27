IFS officer Debendra Dalai transferred to Arunachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

In a minor reshuffle, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, has transferred Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandigarh, to Arunachal Pradesh, with immediate effect. Dalai, a 1999-batch IFS officer of AGMUT cadre, will be replaced by TC Nautiyal, Chief Conservator of Forest, Delhi. He has been transferred to Chandigarh as Chief Conservator of Forests.

The ministry also ordered the transfer and posting order of Navneet Kumar Srivastava, 2014 batch AGMUT cadre IFS officer, posted as Deputy Conservator of Forest, Delhi, to Chandigarh; and Rushul Garg, 2018 batch AGMUT cadre IFS officer, who was posted as Deputy Conservator of Forest, J&K, to Chandigarh.