 IISER convocation on June 19 : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

IISER convocation on June 19

IISER Director Anil K Tripathi during a press conference in Chandigarh on Saturday. Tribune photo: Vicky



The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), under the aegis of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, will hold its 13th convocation on June 19. IISER Director, Professor Anil K Tripathi said Professor Ashutosh Sharma, President, Indian National Science Academy and former Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, will attend the event. Nearly 300 students will receive degrees during the programme. A 900-room hostel complex will also be inaugurated. Currently 1,700 students are pursuing the BS-MS programme in the institute while 475 students are pursuing PhD.

Entrance Test conducted

Panjab University conducted the first phase of the PU CET (PG) Entrance Test. A total of 11 centres were allotted, including eight at Chandigarh and one each at Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana and Sri Muktsar Sahib to conduct the examination. A total of 5,336 candidates appeared in the first phase of the exam.

City MP unveils college prospectus

City MP Manish Tewari released the prospectus for the Goswami Ganesh Dutt Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College, Sector 32. The prospectus of the college and hostel was launched by Tewari, who is an alumnus of the college. Principal Dr Ajay Sharma said the management is committed to align their educational practices with the visionary directives set by the National Education Policy (NEP-2020). The deadline for the online applications is July 5. The college has been listed among the top 150 colleges in the Education National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) for the nine consecutive years.

SGGSC prospectus 2024-25 released

The Prospectus 2024-25 of the Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, was released by Gurdev Singh Brar, President, Sikh Educational Society (SES) and others. The college has a strength of more than 7,000 students. The college offers 24 Discipline Specific Courses; 16 in Arts and eight in science. More than 38 Multidisciplinary Courses, 44 Skill Based Courses and 26 Value Added Courses will be offered as per the NEP 2020 curriculum framework. The college offers internships with various leading organisations and numerous community engagement opportunities.

Scholars’ summit held

Students and parents from across the country participated in the first-of-its-kind Chandigarh University Scholars' Summit- 2024, at Gharuan. Besides Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu, the summit was attended by former Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), AS Kiran Kumar; India's first female IPS officer Kiran Bedi; former IAS officer Vivek Atri, Bollywood actors Ravi Dubey, Upasana Singh; IPL winning Kolkata Knight Riders' fast bowler and CU student Vaibhav Arora. Students also availed scholarships worth Rs 170 crore through the Chandigarh University Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2024).

Students given warm send-off

Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions (SSGI) celebrated the farewell party for the 2024 batch of graduates and postgraduates. Dr GN Verma, Principal, SSIET, delivered a farewell address and expressed gratitude to the faculty, staff, and parents. Nikhil and Ritika were declared Mr and Ms Sukhmani, respectively.

PU signs MoU

In order to foster innovation and technological advancements, PU-IIT Ropar Regional Accelerator for Holistic Innovations (PI-RAHI) Foundation and AI & Robotics Technology Park (ARTPARK@IISc), Bangalore, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The collaboration will aim to enhance research, development, and deployment of AI and robotics technologies in agriculture, health, and ecosystem resilience. Through the MoU, PI-RAHI and ARTPARK will join forces to collaborate on disease surveillance, data science, startup incubation, skilling, AI and analytics through multidisciplinary and multi-stakeholder engagement on ensuring research, innovation and implementation in healthcare, public health, climate change, livestock, AMR, one health and other areas of interest. Panjab University Vice- Chancellor Renu Vig said the collaboration between PI-RAHI and ARTPARK is expected to play a key role in accelerating the development and adoption of these technologies in the northern region. The MoU was signed in the presence of Raghu Dharmaraju, Chief Executive Officer ARTPARK; Dr Harsh Nayyar, Director, Research & Development Cell at Panjab University; Dr Rajat Sandhir, Principal Investigator; and Neha Arora, Chief Operating Officer of the S&T Cluster. 

