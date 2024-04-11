IISER student dies, friend hurt as car, bike collide

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 10

A 23-year-old student of the IISER here, Munieshwar, died while his friend Ayush was injured in a car-bike accident near the Sector 80 light point on Tuesday.

On the complaint of Gurdaspur resident Naresh Kumar, a case of negligent driving has been registered against Rajendra Kumar, the car driver, at the Sohana police station.

The complainant stated that the duo had come to meet him at Mohali and were returning when a speeding car hit them near the light point. The duo was rushed to the hospital where Munieshwar died. Ayush is undergoing treatment.

Sohana man succumbs

A 36-year-old Sohana man, who sustained injuries in a collision between two cars near the Sector 86-87-97-98 intersection on March 20, succumbed to his injuries in the PGI on Tuesday.

The victim, Nitin Bagga, his wife Maninder Kaur and five-year-old daughter Guntaaz, were going towards Phase 11 when an unidentified car hit their vehicle and sped away. The trio was injured and rushed to the hospital.

A case has been registered at the Sohana police station.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurdaspur #Mohali