IIT-Ropar at 68th slot in THE Asia University Rankings 2022 rankings

Tribune News Service

Ropar, June 2

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, has made a debut this year in THE Asia University Rankings 2022, after being ranked 68th and entering the top 100 list for the first time. Among centrally funded institutes, the IIT-Ropar, stood second with 68th rank in India after IISc Bangalore (42nd rank). The IIT- Indore stood at 87th rank.

The IIT-Ropar’s, overall score this year stood at 47.2. Its respective scores in citations, industry outcome, international outlook, research and teaching remained 99.7, 37.7, 18.9, 17.0 and 31.7, respectively.