IIT-Ropar at 68th slot in THE Asia University Rankings 2022 rankings

Ropar, June 2
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, has made a debut this year in THE Asia University Rankings 2022, after being ranked 68th and entering the top 100 list for the first time. Among centrally funded institutes, the IIT-Ropar, stood second with 68th rank in India after IISc Bangalore (42nd rank). The IIT- Indore stood at 87th rank.
The IIT-Ropar’s, overall score this year stood at 47.2. Its respective scores in citations, industry outcome, international outlook, research and teaching remained 99.7, 37.7, 18.9, 17.0 and 31.7, respectively.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala