Ikbir Sidhu, Tarini Mirdha emerge squash champions

Chandigarh, November 8
Ikbir Sidhu defeated Prahlad Singh Majithia (11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5) to win the boys’ U-11 title on the concluding day of the Chandigarh State Squash Championship. Tarini Mirdha won the girls’ U-11 final by defeating Nehmat Nayar (11-4, 11-4, 11-6).
In boys’ U-13 final, top seed Rudra Pathania ousted Agam Singh (11-3, 11-9, 11-3), while Savir Sood won the boys’ U-15 title by defeating Abhinav Kumar (11-1, 11-0, 11-3).
In the boys’ U-17 final, Kavin Sood outplayed Kushal Vir Singh (11-6, 11-7, 11-6), whereas Sehar Nayar won the girls’ U-17 final by defeating Suhani Sharma (11-1, 11-0, 11-1). Top seed Ekam Singh won the boys’ U-19 title by defeating Prithvi Yadav (11-5, 11-2, 11-4).
In the men’s 35+ year final, Saurab Nayar defeated Vikas Nayar (11-8, 13-11, 11-5). In women’s final, Shilpi defeated Parul (11-7, 6-11, 11-8, 11-4). Yashwir Singh Hooda won the men’s singles final by defeating Akhilesh Kumar (11-6, 11-7, 11-2). Dr Sunil Rayat, Joint Director Sports, UT, awarded the winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...
Mumbai court grants bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in money-laundering case
Special Judge MG Deshpande had reserved the order last week ...