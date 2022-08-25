‘Ill-treated’ at I-Day event, kin of freedom fighters stage protest

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 24
The Freedom Fighter Successors’ Association, Punjab, staged a protest in front of the District Administrative Complex against the alleged humiliation of its members at the hands of the police during the Independence Day celebrations.
Jaswinder Singh Sidhu, district president of the association, said on August 15, the district administration invited the successors of the freedom fighters to the function. It was unfortunate that the police deputed at the venue not only humiliated the families but one Gurdeep Singh, son of freedom fighter Babu Singh, was arrested and injured during manhandling.
He alleged that freedom fighter Amar Singh’s grandson Rajendra Singh and his son Manraj Singh were illegally detained by the CIA staff.
Fatehgarh Sahib DSP Sarabjit Singh said everyone was allowed to enter the Independence Day function venue after a security check. Gurdeep creating a ruckus as he wanted to go inside without checking. He manhandled cops and two others joined him. The policemen on duty complained and he was booked under Sections 107 and 151 of the IPC. The DSP said Gurdeep was already facing 22 criminal cases.
