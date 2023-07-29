Illegal business structures on Old Kalka Road demolished

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, July 28

The Zirakpur Municipal Council demolished as many as 31 commercial structures encroaching the 104-ft Old Kalka Road this morning.

Enforcement staff too action in the presence of heavy police force. Earthmoving machines brought down the illegal structures.

Officials said commercial establishments such as shops were also demolished following the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The civic body will file the status report in the court.

Locals said most of the owners had vacated the controversial structures.

Zirakpur MC Executive Officer Ravneet Singh said unauthorised commercial structures on the 1.5-km stretch were removed earlier, but the owners of five establishments had taken a stay from the court.

The owners whose structures were demolished today alleged that they had been operating from the shops for the past 40 years and paid MC rent regularly.

Rajesh Kumar, the owner of one of the shops, said he had been running his trade from the shop since 1985.

One of the shopkeepers said he had been here since 1972. It is the second time his shop had been dismantled. Earlier, his shops was 27 ft ahead of the present structure “but the road widening was being done on this side only”.

Electricity supply to the area was snapped before the demolition drive began, causing inconvenience to local residents.

#Kalka #Zirakpur