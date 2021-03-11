Illegal colonies in Panchkula district to be regularised

Those developed outside MC limits to get essential services, basic amenities

Illegal colonies in Panchkula district to be regularised

Illegal colonies will have to furnish revenue records to claim benefit. file

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 10

In a major relief for residents of illegal colonies in Panchkula district, the state government has decided to regularise illegal colonies outside the municipal corporation and municipal council limits and provide essential services and civic amenities.

District Town Planner Gunjan Verma said the policy would be applicable to those colonies developed on private land, outside the limits of the body, in which construction or sale was carried out before July 1. She said the government had set a six-month deadline for filing of applications.

Verma said provisions of the Management Act, 2021, would be notified for fulfilment of necessary facilities in illegal colonies developed outside the limits of municipal corporation, municipality and municipal council.

About the parameters of the colonies, Verma said the minimum built-up area had been fixed up to 25 per cent in class A, with minimum internal road width of 9 metre, minimum park/open area of 5 per cent, maximum commercial area of 4 per cent and width of the access road to the colony of 9 per cent.

Similarly, in class B, the minimum built-up area was up to 25-50 per cent, with minimum internal road width of 6 metre, minimum park and open area of 3 per cent, maximum commercial area of 4 per cent and width of the access road to the colony of 9 per cent.

In class C, the minimum built-up area was 50-75 per cent, with minimum internal road width of 6 metre and maximum commercial area of 4 per cent. In class C, the required width of the minimum park and open area and the access road to the colony were not applicable.

Similarly, in class D, it was mandatory to have a minimum built-up area of 75-100 per cent and a maximum commercial area of 4 per cent. There was no requirement for minimum width of the internal road, minimum park and open area or width of access road.

She said colonisers, RWAs and cooperative societies could apply for regularisation.

All requisite revenue documents, including jamabandi, intkal, nakal registry and sajra, list of plot-holders with proof of ownership, layout plan of the colony with khasra number, length of streets in colonies and details of width and other facilities, had to be furnished with the application under the scheme.

She said for further information, the District Town Planner Office, Panchkula, could be contacted and a copy of the policy could be obtained from department website www.tcpharyana.gov.in.

6-month deadline to apply under scheme

  • Policy will apply to colonies developed on private land, outside municipal limits, where construction or sale was carried out before July 1
  • Colonisers, RWAs and cooperative societies can apply for regularisation within six months, says District Town Planner Gunjan Verma
  • Provisions of the Management Act, 2021, will be notified for fulfilment of necessary facilities in these illegal colonies

70 illegal settlements are located in Kalka, Pinjore, Barwala and Raipur Rani areas of the district

