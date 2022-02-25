Illegal colony coming up in Zirakpur razed

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 24

The Municipal Council, Zirakpur, today demolished the under-construction structures at an illegal colony being built at Pabhat village.

The coloniser could not present any documents related to the construction of the colony to council officials following which the latter ordered demolition of the sewers being laid at the construction site.

Girish Verma, Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Zirakpur, said the colony was being set up near the airport. Notices were issued to the coloniser several times to show the clearances obtained from the council and the departments concerned. However, the notices were not taken seriously.

A team of the civic body had earlier stopped the construction work on a number of occasions, but the work was resumed once the teams left, he said.

The officer said the coloniser had not got any building map passed from the council and no approval was sought from the Deputy Director, Local Government, for setting up a colony. He added that the MC today carried out a drive to remove sewerage pipes and demolish the road being constructed in the colony.

Verma said strict action was being taken against those who were constructing illegal structures in the area.

