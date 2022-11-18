Illegal construction in house demolished in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 17

The Enforcement Wing of the Estate Office demolished an unauthorised construction done in the back courtyard of a house in Sector 23-D here, today. The rear building line of the house was also extended towards the back courtyard, which does not confirm to the sanctioned building plan.

The SDM (Central) issued a show-cause notice for the building violations on March 30. The owners/occupants neither removed the violations nor got the revised building plans sanctioned. Therefore, the SDM (Central) ordered the demolition of unauthorised construction on the premises.