Illegal drug unit owner sent to police remand

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, October 15

A day after a joint team of the Haryana Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the police conducted a raid at an illegal drug manufacturing unit, the owner was produced before the court that sent him to eight-day police custody today.

The accused has been identified as Avneet Singh, a resident of Ambala Cantonment.

Hemant Grover, Drugs Control Officer, FDA, in his complaint to the police, stated that it was observed that a huge quantity of allopathic drugs, including anabolic steroid tablets and injections, were being manufactured in the absence of technical staff and in very unhygienic conditions. Avneet could not produce valid drugs manufacturing licenses.

He also failed to produce manufacturing record, purchase record of raw/packaging materials used in the manufacturing of these drugs along with the sale record. It was found that the firm was indulging in the manufacturing of spurious drugs in the name of MNCs.

As per the complaint, the sample of 11 types of drugs manufactured at this unlicensed unit were collected for testing.

The accused also runs a gym and the seized drugs are also used in gyms as body stimulants.

He said, “The accused was preparing anabolic steroids, which are harmful to both human and animals and can’t be sold without the prescription of a registered medical practitioner. The involvement of other people will be ascertained during investigation.”

A case was registered today under the relevant sections of IPC and the Copyright Act.

Panjokhra SHO Vikrant said, “Further investigation is underway.”

#Ambala