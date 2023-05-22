 Illegal dumping to come under CCTV surveillance in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Illegal dumping to come under CCTV surveillance in Chandigarh

Rs 37.88 lakh Estimated project cost | 48 Garbage vulnerable points

Illegal dumping to come under CCTV surveillance in Chandigarh

Garbage dumped near a residential area in Sector 29-B, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 21

To keep tabs on those dumping waste in the open, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has invited online bids from companies to install CCTV cameras at spots vulnerable to garbage dumping across the city.

Once the work is allotted to an agency, it will be given two-month time to install the cameras. The MC has estimated the project cost at Rs 37.88 lakh. The funds will be used from Rs 5.14 crore released to the corporation by the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee under the National Clean Air Programme to curb air pollution.

The agency will also provide sensor-based detection and further notification via Cloud-based alerts. The system will be 4G-enabled for data transfer on a real-time basis. There will also be an Al-based software to detect illegal disposal of garbage with a live-sync option. The whole system is to be linked with the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Sector 17 at a later stage. The command centre will get alerts about illegal dumping and defaulters will be issued challans.

The corporation have found most of these points are in market areas and open grounds where people often throw waste, which gradually develop into dumping points creating problems for the MC workers. These illegal dumps also attract stray animals, causing a public nuisance.

The civic body had earlier identified 48 garbage vulnerable points across the city. The MC has also put up boards warning people against dumping of waste at these spots. Those found burning garbage or dumping malba at these points will be challaned Rs 5,000 each. Littering will attract a fine of Rs 500.

System to be linked with ICCC for issuing challans

The whole system is to be linked with the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Sector 17 at a later stage. The command centre will get alerts about illegal dumping and defaulters will be issued challans.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjabi man arrested for stabbing woman to death in Canada’s Brampton

2
Nation

'I should take your autograph...' US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

3
Punjab

Special Investigation Team probing drugs charges against Akali leader Bikram Majithia reconstituted

4
Delhi

Ordinance row: As Nitish Kumar extends support, Delhi CM Kejriwal says defeating bill in Rajya Sabha will be semi-final for 2024 polls

5
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 64 IAS, PCS officers transferred, 6 DCs changed

6
Punjab

Pearl Group scam: Punjab govt shifts investigation to Vigilance Bureau

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann bats for free telecast rights for Gurbani; SGPC tells him off

8
Nation

No form or identity proof required for exchange of Rs 2,000 notes

9
Nation

Watch: PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea, counterpart James Marape touches his feet

10
Punjab

Retired policeman, wife and son murdered in Ludhiana’s Nurpur Bet

Don't Miss

View All
Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive
Features

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

Police dog beats cancer, back on duty
Punjab

Faridkot police dog beats cancer, back on duty

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Top News

UN will remain a ‘talk shop’ without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session

UN will remain a 'talk shop' without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session

Asks members to raise their voice together against unilatera...

India, UK review FTA progress

India, UK review FTA progress

At Papua New Guinea, Modi to host summit with Pacific island nations

At Papua New Guinea, Modi to host summit with Pacific island nations

PM Modi, Brazilian President Lula discuss ways to deepen strategic ties

PM Modi, Brazilian President Lula discuss ways to deepen strategic ties

SBI: No slip or ID proof to exchange ~2K notes

SBI: No slip or ID proof to exchange Rs 2K notes

Other banks may follow suit


Cities

View All

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

DJ killed, another injured in Tarn Taran road accident

2 brothers held with heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore in Tarn Taran

Confrontation outside church; youths hurt, vehicles vandalised

Sushil Kumar Rinku in Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

Chandigarh MC goes slow on underground lots

Bali, Thailand favourite summer vacation spots

CBI denies charges levelled by witness in DRT officer graft case

‘Bonsai World’ comes up in Botanical Garden

Nitish meets Kejriwal amid ordinance row

Nitish meets Kejriwal amid ordinance row

NGT sets up panel to resolve sewage issue in South Delhi

Mercury soars in Delhi

Rs 2 cr compensation for next of kin of govt employee killed in mishap

Delhi Police launch campaign on child safety

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

Areas near Kala Sanghian drain high on chromium

5 booked for illegal mining in Garhshankar village

Exponents hail inclusion of Sikh martial art gatka in National Games

Jimpa kick-starts work on road to Chintpurni

Retired policeman, wife and son murdered in Ludhiana’s Nurpur Bet

Retired policeman, wife and son murdered in Ludhiana’s Nurpur Bet

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Manual slips being issued at parking lot, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Close shave for 3 as car catches fire at Raikot

5 days on, dumpsite fire yet to be doused

‘Political intervention’ mars Patiala MC efforts to shift Sunday bazaar

‘Political intervention’ mars Patiala MC efforts to shift Sunday bazaar

Patiala: Now, police to probe April 10 auto mishap

Aam Khas Bagh, Sirhind, in ruins again

Financial bungling: Patiala Club faces closure

Road Safety Week: Nayan, Vaishali win marathon