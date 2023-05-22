Illegal dumping to come under CCTV surveillance in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 21

To keep tabs on those dumping waste in the open, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has invited online bids from companies to install CCTV cameras at spots vulnerable to garbage dumping across the city.

Once the work is allotted to an agency, it will be given two-month time to install the cameras. The MC has estimated the project cost at Rs 37.88 lakh. The funds will be used from Rs 5.14 crore released to the corporation by the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee under the National Clean Air Programme to curb air pollution.

The agency will also provide sensor-based detection and further notification via Cloud-based alerts. The system will be 4G-enabled for data transfer on a real-time basis. There will also be an Al-based software to detect illegal disposal of garbage with a live-sync option. The whole system is to be linked with the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Sector 17 at a later stage. The command centre will get alerts about illegal dumping and defaulters will be issued challans.

The corporation have found most of these points are in market areas and open grounds where people often throw waste, which gradually develop into dumping points creating problems for the MC workers. These illegal dumps also attract stray animals, causing a public nuisance.

The civic body had earlier identified 48 garbage vulnerable points across the city. The MC has also put up boards warning people against dumping of waste at these spots. Those found burning garbage or dumping malba at these points will be challaned Rs 5,000 each. Littering will attract a fine of Rs 500.

