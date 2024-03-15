Illegal farmhouses under Panchkula civic body lens

Panchkula, March 14
The MC has started issuing notices to the owners of farmhouses and other properties functioning illegally in its jurisdiction. It has issued 45 such notices in the matter.
The MC action comes as part of its process to check illegal constructions and misuse of properties for commercial purposes without paying requisite taxes.
MC officials said they had issued 45 such notices to farmhouses adjoining the Morni area. They said the property owners who had carried out constructions had been directed to provide details of the change of land use, clearance of construction plans and others.
MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta said, “We have issued the notices and directed the owners to file the responses in 15 days. We will initiate further action on the basis of the documents received from them.”
The matter of illegal constructions was raised during the meeting held recently to discuss the MC budget.
A number of farmhouses and homestays are functioning in the Morni and surrounding areas illegally since long. A similar matter had reached the district administration as well. During a meeting in February, Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan had directed officials to identify unauthorised colonies and demolish illegal constructions on priority basis.
