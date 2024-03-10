Illegal hookahs, liquor recovered at Panchkula

Panchkula, March 9
The police have booked six individuals — Ankush, Gur Ashish, Vinay Sharma, Shubham Gupta, Karan Singla and Kavish — after the recovery of illicit liquor and hookahs from Coco Bar, Sector 11.
The recovery was made during a check by the CM flying squad along with a unit of the local police. The police said they received a tip-off about illegal use of hookah with nicotine at the bar, adding that the team searched recovered flavours of hookah molasses containing nicotine. The suspects have been booked under sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, the Punjab Excise Act, the Poisons Act, and various sections of the IPC.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...