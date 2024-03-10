Illegal hookahs, liquor recovered at Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 9

The police have booked six individuals — Ankush, Gur Ashish, Vinay Sharma, Shubham Gupta, Karan Singla and Kavish — after the recovery of illicit liquor and hookahs from Coco Bar, Sector 11.

The recovery was made during a check by the CM flying squad along with a unit of the local police. The police said they received a tip-off about illegal use of hookah with nicotine at the bar, adding that the team searched recovered flavours of hookah molasses containing nicotine. The suspects have been booked under sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, the Punjab Excise Act, the Poisons Act, and various sections of the IPC.

