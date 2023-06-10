Illegal mining: Panchkula officers told to file report on plaints in 2 days

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 9

To combat illegal mining, Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni directed officials to submit reports on complaints in two days, enabling timely and effective intervention against the unlawful activity.

The direction came during a meeting of the district-level task force committee (mining) where the DC emphasised the need for immediate action against individuals engaged in illegal mining and called for prompt reporting of related complaints.

Highlighting the significance of coordination among the committee members, Soni emphasised the need for close cooperation to effectively combat illegal mining in the district. She stressed the importance of mapping the area and seizing vehicles involved in illegal mining.