Illegal religious structure in Sec 29 goes, others under lens

Chandigarh, June 6

After a report was carried in these columns regarding illegal religious structures coming up on government land, the authorities today removed one such structure in Sector 29.

An official said they were inspecting other places as well. The structure had come up at the Sector 29 mango orchard near Tribune Chowk. It was removed from there today.

“We are inspecting different places in the city. Wherever any illegal structure is found, it will be removed. These are clear cases of encroachment on public land. Whenever we find something like this or receive a complaint, we act immediately,” said an official of the Estate Office.

According to a survey conducted by the administration in July-August 2005, there are 396 religious places in Chandigarh. While 194 are in the sectoral grid, 128 are in villages and 74 in colonies. Of the 194 religious places in the sectoral grid, 92 have been allotted by the Administration. The remaining are unauthorised with a few exceptions, which have been in existence since the inception of the city. However, several new ones have come up over the years.

