‘Illegal’ structures come up on PU campus

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

New religious structures coming up on the Panjab University campus has made residents curious.

These religious structures have come up nearby hostel No. 3, the University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) and the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) on the South campus.

The residents of the campus claimed these were illegal. The university, however, said these structures were old and any action would be taken keeping in mind the religious sentiments as well as law.

A religious structure close to the UIMS. TRIBUNE PHOTO: PRADEEP TEWARI

“There are some old structures built on the university premises. The matter is in the knowledge of the university authorities. The university will act in this regard keeping in mind religious sentiments and as per law,” said a PU spokesperson on behalf of the Chief of the University Security.

“Structures should not be allowed to be built on the campus. This institution belongs to all and should work on the lines of imparting equal education to all,” said Dr Parveen Goyal, a fellow. “Some of these religious structures belong to people from a particular sect, though they are not allowed to worship here on a regular basis. People from Sector 25 claim these to be their ancestral places of worship,” said a PU official, seeking anonymity.

“As the Panjab University officials are aware about the development, they should allow such religious structures in a particular space,” said Ramesh, a local resident.