Illegal structures demolished

Panchkula, June 12
A team of the District Town Planner (DTP) office demolished constructions in unauthorised colonies in Bar and Naggal Bagga villages here today.
Assistant Town Planner Ashok Kumar and Shamsher Singh Dhillon of Division 2, Panchkula HSVP, were present as duty magistrates.
