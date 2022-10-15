Illegal structures in 3 CHB houses razed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 14

During a demolition and eviction drive carried out by the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), unauthorised constructions in three dwelling units in Sector 56 were demolished today.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said one dwelling unit was got vacated from unauthorised occupants in Sector 56. The allotment of the unit was cancelled as it was sold off within 15 years from the date of allotment. The belongings of the occupants were taken out and the dwelling unit was sealed by officials of the CHB.

The CEO said the Board was computing the demolition cost, which would be recovered from the allottees. In case of non-payment, their allotment is liable to be cancelled.

To ensure effective actions against fresh illegal or unauthorised constructions and encroachments on government or public land, the CHB is adopting zero tolerance policy.

“All allottees, who have been issued challans/demolition notices against fresh constructions, are requested to remove these violations immediately to avoid demolition,” he said.

Garg said the building violations might lead to structural safety issues not only for the particular unit but also the adjoining houses. In case of demolition by the CHB, there is every possibility that adjoining structures might also get damaged, for which the erring allottees would be responsible. Hence, it is in the interest of the allottees to undertake demolition on their own to minimise the loss/damage, he added.