Illegal structures razed in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 7

A team of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), led by JE Varun Kumar, today demolished 25 unauthorised constructions in various colonies of Jhampur. The team also dug up roads in these colonies. Unauthorised constructions at Guru Nanak Enclave, Sai Enclave Extension, Khui Enclave, Chirag Enclave and many other unauthorised colonies in Jhampur were demolished. Officials said GMADA would write to the Mohali SSP to take action against the owners of these colonies.