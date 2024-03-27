Illicit liquor seized at Dera Bassi village

Mohali, March 26
The Excise Department launched a search operation in the district to curb the illegal flow of liquor in view of the Lok Sabha elections.
During a raid in Behra village of Dera Bassi yesterday, the department recovered 1,020 litres of ‘lahan’, 5 litres of illicitly distilled liquor, a gas oven and drums. An FIR has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station.
Excise teams have recovered 54 bottles of liquor and arrested eight persons in five cases, besides registering two FIRs in connection with drinking at illegal place/hookah bars in the Kharar and Mullanpur areas of the district since the enforcement of the model code of conduct, said Ashok Chalhotra, Assistant Commissioner, Excise.
