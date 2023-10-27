Illustrated presentation marks art historian’s 27th book launch

Chandigarh, October 26
Government Museum and Art Gallery in collaboration with Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi organised an illustrated presentation on renowned art historian and acclaimed author BN Goswamy’s latest book — “The Indian Cat”. The session at the auditorium of the museum and art gallery marked the official launch of the book.
The book has stories from Jataka tales, Panchatantra, Anwar-i-Suhayli and others. It also features a series of Mughal miniature paintings depicting cat in various moods besides a selection of poetry by renowned poets like Mir Taqi Mir, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Jibanananda Das among others. The most interesting chapter is on proverbs and idioms associated with cats.
The chapter is called “The Right to Speak” and it tells the viewers what cats think of popular sayings like “hamari billi, hameen se miyaun” (my cat and she dares to mew back at me!) or “nau sau choohe kha ke billi Hajj ko chali” (having made a meal of nine hundred mice, the cat pretends to have turned pious and is off on a pilgrimage to Mecca.)
Goswamy has authored several books like “Essence of Indian Art”, “Pahari Masters”, “Domains of Wonder”, “Nainsukh of Guler” and “The Spirit of Indian Painting” to name a few. “The Indian Cat” is his 27th book and is published by Aleph.
