Immigration agent arrested for fraud

Chandigarh, June 5

The police arrested the owner of an immigration firm, World Visa Advisor in Sector 17, for cheating four persons to the tune of Rs 42.36 lakh.

The suspect has been identified as Kushpal Singh (46), a Faridkot resident who was presently residing in Dera Bassi.

The complainant, Shubham Kumar of Kaithal, had reported that he wanted to go abroad to study following which he contacted the Kushpal and visited his office. The complainant had alleged that Kushpal, Anmol, alias Aman, and Vinay took Rs 10.41 lakh from him, but neither provided him a student visa nor returned his money. The police said three other persons were also duped by the suspects.

The police registered a case at the Sector 17 police station and arrested Kushpal. The police have seized two passports and a car.

