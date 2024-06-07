Immigration agents booked for cheating

Chandigarh, June 6
The police have registered cheating cases against some immigration consultants for allegedly duping people of Rs 37 lakh.
In a complaint, Satyam of Yamunanagar has accused the owner of Visa Guide Immigration, Sector 31, of allegedly cheating him and others of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad.
A Mohali woman has complained that officials of a Sector 35 immigration office cheated her of Rs 25.26 lakh. In the third case Satish of Maharashtra has alleged that Varinder, owner of G9 Visa, Sector 47, cheated him and others of Rs 4.17 lakh.
